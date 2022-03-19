Families 'frightened' after needles left in park
- Credit: Submitted
Families are calling for action after a city park was left scattered with needles.
Parents living near Thorpe Hamlet's Old Library Wood say while out enjoying the area with their kids and pets they often spot dangerous items.
They, alongside local councillors, say the NR1 green space is increasingly a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.
Julie Moore, 62, and a retiree who lives in nearby St Leonard's Road, said: "In the park over the road I've seen a cluster of needles.
"It's rather disgusting and could affect someone else - if a child gets curious and picks one up or if people walk their dogs through the area."
Rebekah Gray, who lives in Rosary Road and fears she may be targeted herself, said: "It's been an ongoing problem for many years.
"We've had condoms thrown into our garden where my kids play and we've found drug paraphernalia in the alley beside our house.
"It's frustrating, a health hazard and quite frankly, frightening."
The mum-of-two added she had tried to report these incidents before but often to no avail.
Ben Price, (Green) city and county councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, said: "There have been historical issues of anti-social behaviour, prostitution and drug dealing in the area.
"However local police and the community have worked really hard to reduce these instances from happening.
"Unfortunately, these issues will flare up from time to time due to systemic problems in society.
"But I assure local people that both the police and council take any reports of anti-social behaviour very seriously and will act swiftly to reduce its impact.
"The strong local community group at Old Library Wood is a really good place for people to get involved with, if they wish, as we need to tackle the problem together."
Edward Brisley, who lives in Chalk Hill Road, added: "I've found used condoms and needles around the Old Library Woods, it's disgusting.
"But there's a community of people who go out and clean the vicinity and report any instances or items of anti-social behaviour."