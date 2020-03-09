Search

Man arrested after Nazi slogans appear in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:18 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 09 March 2020

A Nazi slogan was spray-painted onto the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate. Picture: Submitted

A man has been arrested after an infamous Nazi slogan appeared on two buildings in Norwich.

The slogans were spotted on Saturday on the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments building on Mountergate, and also on the Jobcentre building in Pottergate.

The German phrase 'arbeit macht frei', meaning 'work sets you free', was spray-painted onto the buildings - the phrase is well-known for appearing at Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

It was used by SS officer Theodor Eicke at Dachau in Germany, while it most famously appears at the entrance of the Auschwitz camp in Poland.

A second message, describing the DWP - believed in this case to be referring to the Department for Work and Pensions - as 'Nazis', also appeared on the assessment centre.

Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s has since been arrested and released under investigation.

