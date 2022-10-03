Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger

Fed up passengers were delayed by more than an hour following a "stand-off" between their driver and a fellow customer.

The 5.30pm National Express service from London Victoria to Norwich on Friday had already been delayed by 30 minutes in the capital due to traffic.

But a further incident near the University of East Anglia proved more frustrating as a passenger allegedly refused to leave the bus after offending the driver.

Robert Loades, 69, of Fakenham, was among the other frustrated folk on the bus who were caught up in the commotion.

Mr Loades said: "I am not sure most of the passengers knew what was going on. Someone had apparently sworn.

"The bus driver pointed this bloke out but he refused to leave.

"The passenger ended up almost in tears as he wanted to get to Norwich Bus Station."

A National Express spokeswoman said: "The service was unfortunately delayed due to an incident on board with a disruptive passenger.

"The safety of our customers, employees and other road users is our number one priority and aggressive behaviour on our services will not be tolerated.

"On this occasion our driver contacted the police for assistance in dealing with the disruptive passenger. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to all passengers affected."

It is understood the bus company has been investigating the incident on CCTV footage.

Mr Loades said it was not until police officers arrived at University Drive after a wait of more than 30 minutes that the man finally left around 9.45pm.

The bus then did not arrive at Norwich until close to 11pm, which Mr Loades said caused concern for those passengers late for subsequent travel connections to get home.

He continued: "A woman on the bus told this guy refusing to leave he was being very selfish and holding everyone up.

"The only defence he could put up was: 'We live in a democracy'."

Mr Loades has written a letter of complaint to National Express over the length of the delay in both London and Norwich.

A National Express spokeswoman added: "We are currently dealing with Mr. Loades' complaint and have offered him a complimentary journey."

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.