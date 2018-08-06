News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Naked man acts inappropriately towards teenager in Norwich after emerging from bushes

Jessica Long

Published: 1:19 AM August 6, 2018
Police have issued descriptions of a male suspect after a naked man emerged from bushes in Norwich and acted inappropriately towards a teenager.

A girl, in her late teens, was walking near the river on Anderson's Meadow on Mile Cross Road at 1pm on July 23 when the man came out from the bushes.

He was described as white, aged in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5ft 11 and of large build and bald with dark hair at the sides. Before the incident he was wearing a round collar white T-shirt with blue on the shoulders and dark shorts.

In a second incident at 6.45pm on July 27, which officers are linking, two teenage girls were walking along the footpath of Anderson's Meadow, close to Dolphin Bridge, when a man exposed himself to them and acted inappropriately.

The man in this incident was described as white, aged in his 30s, approximately 5ft 10, of a big build and with a bald head. He is believed to have been wearing a blue T-shirt with an 'Ellesse' logo and jeans.

Anyone who may have seen a man matching these descriptions and acting suspiciously in the area should contact PC Holly Harwood at Norwich North LPC on 101.

