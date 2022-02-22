Single mum terrified after CCTV shows man loitering outside her home

Video

A man acting extremely suspiciously was spotted outside of a single mother's home in the early hours of Saturday. - Credit: Crystal Wicker

A mum of two young children has been left with sleepless nights after a camera spotted a man lurking around her home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Crystal Wicker, who lives in Costessey, was woken up to the sound of a notification on her phone but was stunned to see why.

She said: "Anytime the doorbell camera detects movement I get a notification.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was spotted outside Crystal's home was caught on her ring doorbell camera. - Credit: Crystal Wicker

"But when I woke up and looked at my phone I saw the footage and was taken aback."

The footage shows a man walking down her driveway and then standing outside, peering in various windows and through the front door before leaving.

The footage was captured around 6am.

Ms Wicker said: "I was really scared and anxious. The man didn't knock on the door or ring the bell - he was just there wandering around and looking through the windows.

"He could have been doing anything really. At the end of the video he goes round the side of the house where my side gate is."

At one point in the video the man, having approached the door, walks away with his hand covering his face.

He then picks up a bag and walks away.

The man in the video is seen wandering around the front of the house and appears to be covering his face at points. - Credit: Crystal Wicker

The suspicious behaviour has the 30-year-old worried for her children - aged one and three.

She said: "I'm really anxious at the moment.

"We had really bad weather the last couple of days which causes things to bang and clatter around making noise.

"Normally this wouldn't bother me but because of what happened I now feel constantly on edge and a bit jumpy - when otherwise it wouldn't affect me at all."

After a few minutes the man appears to pick up a bag of shopping and walks around to the side gate of Crystal's home, out of shot of the camera. - Credit: Crystal Wicker

Other people in the area say they have also had a person loitering around their homes in the early hours of the morning.

Ms Wicker continued: "People were saying he could be a delivery driver but I wasn't expecting a delivery and he never knocked.

"If it wasn't for my ring doorbell I would have never known he was there.

"If I had just walked out to put a dirty nappy in my bin or something I would have jumped out of my skin."

Crystal Wicker, a single mother of two, said she was left "scared and anxious" after seeing the man on her ring doorbell camera. - Credit: Crystal Wicker

Ms Wicker has alerted local beat manager to the incident.