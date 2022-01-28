Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich

Breaking

Police have launched a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports that a man aged in his late teens had been stabbed.

Despite treatment by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Two people, a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s, were arrested shortly after in connection with the incident

The woman was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. They will be questioned in due course.

Det Chief Insp Dave Freeman, of Norfolk Police, said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Police have cordoned off the scene in Vale Green while enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Incident 376 of Friday, January 28.