Search

Advanced search

Norwich murder accused strangled victim over stabbing fears, court told

PUBLISHED: 17:50 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 21 November 2019

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat said he strangled the victim as he thought he was "being erratic" and was going to stab him, a court has heard.

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke PowellThe flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 6 following an attack at a flat in Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived on June 4.

Peter Bruton, 27, who had been a lodger at the flat, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

The court has heard there had been a struggle between Bruton and Mr Greene after the victim had threatened Bruton with a bottle in an attempt to get money or drugs from him.

Being cross-examined by Peter Gair, prosecuting, today (Thursday, November 21), Bruton told the court that after the fight broke out he had managed to "overpower" Mr Greene and "pushed him down to the ground".

Mr Gair asked Bruton why he did not then leave.

He said Mr Greene was "still kicking off" and "getting more aggressive" and did not want to see him in the street.

Bruton said he was grabbed and pulled towards Mr Greene before he grabbed hold of the victim's neck and "closed his windpipe".

Mr Gair asked Bruton how hard he thinks he held his neck to which Bruton replied "hard enough".

The prosecutor asked "hard enough for what" to which Bruton replied: "hard enough to stop the fight".

Mr Gair then asked if it was "hard enough to stop him breathing?"

Bruton replied: "Yes".

Mr Gair asked what Mr Greene was doing and Bruton said he "kept fighting" before making some "strange noises" like "groaning".

The defendant said it was "not very long" after he first pressed on Mr Greene's neck that he passed out.

Mr Gair asked why Bruton strangled Mr Greene.

Bruton said that Mr Greene was being "erratic" and "all that was going through my mind was that he's going to stab me or something" and he insisted he had just been making Mr Greene pass out.

Mr Gair asked if Bruton was in "control of yourself" and he said he was "to the best I could be".

Bruton was also asked could he have stopped if he wanted to.

He replied: "Yes".

The trial continues.

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Running column: Mark Armstrong has a simple goal - learn to walk again

Charlotte Neale receives her award for being the fastest female marathon runner from Norfolk this year. Picture: Stephanie Wenn

‘He ruined my life’ - mum and daughter, 12, attacked after ‘terrifying’ abuse

Josh Clement and Jess Hunt. Clement escaped jail after being convicted of attacking Miss Hunt and her 12-year-old daughter last Christmas. Picture: Jess Hunt

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: German international touted with Canaries

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke have been touted with Bundesliga rising star Robin Koch

Rapunzel gets royal treatment at city salon

Rapunzel, Rapunzel! Let down your John Oliver hair. Abigail Middleton (Rapunzel) Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists