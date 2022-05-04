Single mum and toddler stranded in home after falling victim to fraud

Sheryl and Libby Jermy (inset) were stranded after the single mum's cards were subject to fraud - Credit: PA/Sheryl Jermy

A single mum whose card was subject to fraudulent activity has said the crime left her and her young daughter unable to leave their home.

Sheryl Jermy, 38, who lives in the Mousehold area with her 23-month-old daughter Libby, noticed her card has been tampered with in late April.

She said: "I got a text message from my bank saying there had been a number of orders made from takeaway companies.

"I had to cancel my card and arrange for a new one to be sent which they said could take about a week but thankfully I had my other bank card.

"However I then received a message from them as well saying almost the exact same thing - multiple transactions for a takeaway company.

Sheryl Jermy, who lives in Mousehold, said she struggled with her mental health while staying at home. - Credit: Sheryl Jermy

"It's just so frustrating because not only was that money taken away from me but from my daughter too."

The full-time mum had to cancel all her cards and call the police.

That meant while she waited for just under a week, she and Libby were stranded at home with no access to cash.

Pauline Smith, head of Action Fraud - the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime - said: "Action Fraud can confirm that it received a report on April 20, 2022 and it is currently being assessed by the City of London Police’s National Fraud Intelligence Bureau."

Sheryl Jermy's daughter Libby, who is 23-months-old, was also affected because of the incident. - Credit: Sheryl Jermy

Sheryl added: "I had money but no card to access it so we couldn't go out at all.

"I suffer from chronic back pain so I'm very limited in how far I can walk or how much I can do with Libby - so if we go out I have to take the car and we'll go to a soft self-play area.

"I felt terrible being stuck indoors it really affected my mental health.

"I was irritable and annoyed more easily while locked inside.

"I had already been suffering badly with my mental wellbeing and had to have counselling in the past.

"Just as I was starting to feel like I was getting over being more housebound I couldn't even do the little things with my daughter."