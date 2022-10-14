Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:30 PM October 14, 2022
Police were called to Chapelfield Gardens on Tuesday lunchtime following reports of a robbery 

Police are appealing for information after a distraught young mum was robbed while visiting a city park with her baby.

The 25-year-old woman had taken out £70 from a cashpoint in the city centre to buy a present for her parents' 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. 

She then visited the children's play park in Chapelfield Gardens when she was mugged in broad daylight. 

Police were called at 1.11pm following reports of a robbery between noon and 12.30pm in Chapelfield Gardens. 

The mum's handbag was snatched, which contained a gold bangle from her baby's birth, an iPhone 8 and around £150 worth of cash. 

Speaking on behalf of his daughter - who asked not to be named - Kevin Gregory, 61, said: "It was a complete shock to all of us as we have only lived here for the last couple of years.

"We moved to Norwich from London thinking it would be quite safe.

"People who commit crimes like this have no guts."

People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Gregory and his wife had just sat down for lunch on their anniversary when they received a phone call from their distressed daughter.

The Essex-born dad added: "We are hoping we can build up our daughter's confidence so she can get on with her life again.

"She has not been able to leave the house since it happened."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "A woman, aged in her 20s, was approached by a boy in his late teens who pushed her and stole the victim’s handbag containing her mobile phone, jewellery and an amount of cash.

"The suspect is described as having short brown hair and of a slim build. He has dark coloured eyes and a small moustache. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and dark coloured trousers.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing." 

It is understood he made flight on a bike towards the Grapes Hill roundabout after the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact PC Harriet Howard at Bethel Police Station quoting crime reference 36/79130/22 on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

