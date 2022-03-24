Fury as bins set alight at city beauty spot

Multiple bins have been set on fire at Mousehold Heath and were discovered and reported at the weekend - Credit: Submitted

Folk having a weekend stroll through one of Norwich's prettiest parks are outraged after finding a series of waste bins which had been set on fire.

The three bins which had been set alight in Mousehold Heath were discovered by Louise Wade, who lives in Black Horse Opening in New Catton.

She explained: "We walk around Mousehold Heath every weekend.

"Unfortunately this isn't the first time we've seen this happen - it's all the time.

"You can tell that whoever is doing this is using some sort of accelerant like lighter fluid or petrol because the plastic around the metal frame of the bin has melted off completely - it's all over the ground."

The 53-year-old operations administrator worries that the damage done will also affect wildlife: "Toxic black smoke comes out and pollutes the air. It can't be good for the birds or other animals.

"With summer just around the corner and dried up leaves on the ground it could really do some damage to the area if the flames were to spread."

Given the fact the fires were extinguished Ms Wade did not report the incident to emergency services, instead turning to the council.

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, there are pockets of antisocial behaviour in green open spaces, such as Mousehold Heath, and we’ll continue to do what we can to protect them and make sure they are safe, useable spaces for all visitors.

“We can’t always do this alone though and would encourage residents to continue to report these types of issues through to us via the website or over the phone, or to the police or fire services in an emergency.

“In this case, new bins will be ordered and we’ll get them replaced as soon as we can.”

But Ms Wade added: "How long will these new bins will last, I don't know,

"What happens if the person or people doing this get bored of burning just bins? That's the scary part.

"It's totally unacceptable and it upsets both me and my family each time we see it."