Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Motorcyclist injured in alleged hit-and-run near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:28 AM August 1, 2022
File picture of a Norfolk police officer. Picture: Archant

A motorcyclist has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run near the Rackheath Industrial Estate. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A motorcyclist has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called to a crash on the A1151 Wroxham Road, near the Rackheath Industrial Estate, at 7.37am today (August 1).

It followed reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike which caused the rider to fall off and they suffered a "slight injury". 

The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are now making further enquiries.

Officers were also called to Wall Road, near Constitution Hill, at 7.18am after a collision between a van and a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Orford Plaice has closed its city centre chippy

Norwich Live News

Award-winning city centre chippy closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton with his daughter Brooke during their holiday in Rhodes 

TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Motorvogue, in Reepham Road, has partnered with manufacturer Stellantis after a £1million refurbishment. 

Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
A Last Poet Standing event at the Last Pub Standing in King Street 

City pub event to appear in new TV show being filmed this summer

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon