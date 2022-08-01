Motorcyclist injured in alleged hit-and-run near Norwich

A motorcyclist has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run near the Rackheath Industrial Estate. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A motorcyclist has been injured in an alleged hit-and-run on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called to a crash on the A1151 Wroxham Road, near the Rackheath Industrial Estate, at 7.37am today (August 1).

It followed reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike which caused the rider to fall off and they suffered a "slight injury".

The car failed to stop at the scene and officers are now making further enquiries.

Officers were also called to Wall Road, near Constitution Hill, at 7.18am after a collision between a van and a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.