Dad's near miss with motorcyclist using alleyway as rat run

People living in a neighbourhood fear the worst may happen if motorbikes continue to race down a pedestrianised alleyway.

The alley in question cuts between Hunter Road and Woodcock Road in Upper Hellesdon.

Zook Harper, who lives in Hunter Road, had a close call with one such motorist while out with his school-age son.

He said: "I was walking down the alley with my youngest son who us 11, his friend and my two dogs.

"We had just got to the end of the alley on the Hunter Road end when someone on a bike shot past us and down the alley.

"They were going maybe 15 to 20mph. It was way too fast for such a small path and they shouldn't have been on there at all.

"I did shout at them to stop but I'm guessing they couldn't hear me over the sound of the motorbike."

The father-of-three raised the alarm given the fact the alley's exit in Hunter Road comes out near Catton Grove Primary School.

The Aviva employee added: "The Woodcock Road end also has a blind spot very close by. There's a real risk of someone getting injured.

"The alley is also usually full of parents and children who use it to cut through."

"People won't expect a motorbike of all things to be hurtling through there and it really could cause a serious accident if someone gets caught out.

"There's no harm in push bikes going down there as they go through slowly and safely but a motorbike shouldn't be using it - it's not part of the road," he added.

He continued: "Something needs to be done quickly otherwise I believe there will be a serious incident before long."

The exit from the alleyway leading into Woodcock Road in Upper Hellesdon has a blind corner which is cause for concern for parents and children who walk through. - Credit: Google Maps

Steve Morphew, Labour councillor for Norwich Catton Grove said: "This kind of thing tends to come in waves and when it does we try to clamp down on it quickly.

"We are meeting with the police in the near future anyway and we’ll look at how we can put a stop to it this time.

"It’s usually people being careless and thoughtless, not appreciating how much trouble they can cause for themselves and others.

"It’s anti-social behaviour, unacceptable and dangerous."