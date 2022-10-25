Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Motocross bike stolen from home in city suburb

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:51 PM October 25, 2022
A motocross bike has been stolen from outside a property in Sprowston, near Norwich

A motocross bike has been stolen from outside a property in Sprowston, near Norwich - Credit: Supplied

A motocross bike has been stolen from outside a property in a city suburb.

The bike was taken at some point between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, October 23, in St Mary's Grove in Sprowston.

It is described as an orange and white KTM EXC 300 TPI motocross bike.

Anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Jacob Rose at Broadland Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/82368/22.

Alternatively, witnesses contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

