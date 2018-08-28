CCTV images released after thief threatens Morrisons security with knife
PUBLISHED: 10:55 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 11 December 2018
Norfolk Constabulary
A man threatened a supermarket security guard with a knife after stealing a stash of alcohol.
Police have released CCTV images after a man stole five bottles of whiskey and food from Morrisons in The Paddocks, Old Catton, Norwich, on Saturday, November 24 at around 7.30pm.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “When challenged by store security, the suspect threatened him with what is thought to be a Stanley knife.”
Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may recognise him or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Andy Mason from Sprowston Police Station quoting crime reference 36/74027/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
