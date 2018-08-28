More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 08:25 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 26 January 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
More than 260 cannabis plants were seized after police raided a home in Norwich.
Police executed a warrant at the home in Rye Avenue, in Mile Cross, at 8.30am on Friday.
Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team seized 264 cannabis plants and arrested a man in his 20s.
Police said the man was arrested for production of cannabis and is likely to face deportation, as he was in the UK Illegally.
The plants have an estimated street value of £90,000, police said.
