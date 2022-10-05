'Incredibly stressful' - Board games worth more than £1,000 stolen

Toby and Jenni of UEA Games Society who have seen more than £1,000 worth of table top games stolen - Credit: UEA Games Society

Gamers have spoken of their disappointment after more than £1,000 worth of board games were stolen from their society.

The University of East Anglia's games society has seen a host of board games including Vast and Seven Wonders, worth £70 and £40 respectively, taken from its collection along with "ridiculously expensive" Warhammer sets, scenery and mats.

It comes after the UEA society had previously been raising concerns over a broken lock on their cupboard in a set of communal lockers for more than three years.

One member of the group, Seraphina Leppard, said they were not sure what happened when the items were stolen in June this year as no one saw them being taken but said they had written to the Student Union (SU) in an attempt to recover what was stolen.

She said: "We're not entirely sure what happened, we're a society so they all went in to communal lockers and basically our lock has been broken for about three years now and we've tried to get it fixed but it hasn't happened.

"We think someone opened our cupboard loaded the games on to our trolley which we use to transport things around the campus, which has also been stolen, and walked out with it.

"We've written to the SU with a list of missing items and telling them how long the key and lock has been broken, we asked to have it fixed three years ago.

"Some of our scenery has been seen in a shop already, and the owner's been really helpful but we haven't been able to recover anything.

"It's a bit annoying it's been handed over to the SU and we don't know what's happened with it, we don't know if the police are dealing with it or not.

"It's disappointing but I'm glad it was only half that was taken. If we'd have lost it all it would've been worth £4,000 and we'd have had to cancel events."

But Ms Leppard said the gaming community had pulled together to donate games and items to keep the club going.

She added: "We've been kindly offered games and had things donated, it's a brilliant community, a lot of people found themselves at university games society so a lot of people have wanted to give back.

"It was incredibly stressful, a lot of our members have been disappointed as we now don't have their favourite game.

"I just don't get why anyone would do this? It's a pointless thing to do."

Anyone who wishes to donate games or has any information should contact @ReassessHistory on Twitter.

The UEA Student Union has been contacted for comment.