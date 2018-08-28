More than 100 caught speeding on A47 in police crackdown

More than 100 vehicles were spotted speeding in a 40mph limit on the A47 at Gorleston.

Police in Norfolk have been targeting speeding drivers as part of a three-week national enforcement campaign.

And, on Monday, January 14, the force dealt with 102 speeding vehicles during a crackdown on the A47 at Gorleston.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted how the vehicles were caught travelling between 53mph to 72mph.

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk have been running the campaign, which started on Monday, January 7 and will run until Sunday, January 27.

Motorists caught speeding are being issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness court.

The campaigh also saw a driver hitting speeds of nearly 100mph on the A11.

Police were conducting patrols on the A11 between Wymondham and Spooner Row when they spotted the car travelling at 97mph in the 70mph limit.

The driver was stopped and given a traffic offence report, along with three other drivers pulled over for breaking the speed limit.

Acting inspector Julian Ditcham, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers.

“Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.

“Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“The speed limit isn’t a target though and there are other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions, particularly at this time of year.

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green, said: “Road safety is a big concern for many of Norfolk’s residents which is why I have invested in a number of schemes to tackle speeding on our county’s roads.

“I attach great importance as Norfolk’s PCC to keeping our roads safe by closely working with Norfolk Police and partner agencies and welcome the latest week-long crackdown.

“Dangerous driving kills. Whether it’s through excessive speed, being drunk or on drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt, or not giving the road your full attention, there is simply no excuse for it.”