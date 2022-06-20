Graffiti yobs target school again despite police patrols stepping up

More graffiti has been daubed on Old Catton's junior school. Pictured inset is district councillor Ken Leggett - Credit: Graham Bradford/Brittany Woodman

Yet more offensive graffiti has been daubed on the side of a junior school leaving parents fuming.

A crude message was sprayed on Old Catton Church of England Junior School on Saturday night a few weeks after the building was previously targeted.

Some of the latest graffiti was cleaned off by Monday morning before the start of school but the paint on the far side of the school still remains visible.

The school said no one was available to comment on the issue which has cropped up elsewhere in the village including at the recreation ground.

Old Catton Junior School. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Old Catton district councillor Ken Leggett (Cons) said: "It's shocking and I am very concerned about it. I hope the appropriate authorities can take action to try to deal with this problem.

"This is not a place for young people to be involved in this kind of thing.

"I think it's detracting from the status of what is a very privileged, well-loved and respected community."

Kenneth Leggett, Broadland District Councillor has completed 50 Catton parkruns by walking them. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Old Catton Parish Council previously said there had been "extensive graffiti" across the village and police patrols were being conducted in response to recent anti-social behaviour.

It comes as yobs have previously ripped up newly planted trees in Catton Park on multiple occasions.

Mr Leggett said: "This could be happening at night. I am not sure what else we can do about it but I suppose it's a question of having a police officer in the recreation ground and near the school.

"You can see the marks from where it has been obviously done at the recreation ground and I think it really spoils it.

"It is very important we do all we can to get it stopped if we can. It's about education as much as anything really."

Some of the graffiti was washed up by Monday morning - Credit: Graham Bradford

Karen Vincent, district and county councillor for Old Catton (Cons) has been holding talks with the local beat manager about the issue.

She previously said: "It is really disappointing and shocking. It seems to be appearing all over the place."

Karen Vincent - Credit: Supplied by Karen Vincent

Judy Leggett, a committee member of the Old Catton Society, said: "I abhor graffiti."