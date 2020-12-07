Mobile snatched from man's hand in Norwich
A man had his mobile phone snatched out of his hand after being stopped and asked for help.
Norfolk Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along King Street at around 12.20am on Sunday, November 29, near the St John Ambulance premises.
He was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked to borrow the victim's mobile phone.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "When the victim refused, the man took the victim’s phone from his hand and made off towards the football ground."
The suspect is described as a white male, aged between 30 and 40. He is described to be of slim build and wearing a hat, facemask and clothing, all in black.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information should contact PC Peter Richeda in the Op Solve Team on 101 quoting reference number 36/84082/20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
