Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police appeal for missing Bromsgrove man believed to be in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:14 PM November 2, 2021
West Mercia police have appealed for information after a man who has been reported missing in Bromsgrove is thought to have travelled to Norwich.

William Green, 37, also known as Tristan Cousteau, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Monday, November 1 in Catshill, Bromsgrove.

Mr Green was wearing a burgundy fleece jumper, blue denim jeans and blue and yellow trainers.

It is believed he may be have travelled to the Norwich area.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare and ask that anyone with information that could help find him to get in touch by calling 999 quoting incident 497 of November 1 for West Mercia police.

