Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:02 AM August 22, 2022
Updated: 11:06 AM August 22, 2022
Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Pressure is growing on the FA to act after Millwall fans were seen ripping out Carrow Road seats and throwing them at Canaries supporters.

The flashpoint occurred after Josh Sargent netted City's second goal in a 2-0 Championship victory over the London side on Friday night.

Scores of Millwall supporters reacted angrily charging at Canaries supporters and stewards in the South Stand, attempting to punch them, before later throwing chairs.

Tempers flare in the stands as police and stewards intervene during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022. - Credit: PA

Following the match Millwall fans were arrested by police while others threw fireworks in the Prince of Wales Road area.

The Millwall fans try to get at the home fans but are held back by stewards and police resulting in one Millwall fan being ejected in handcuffs during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Millwall fans try to get at the home fans but are held back by stewards and police resulting in one Millwall fan being ejected in handcuffs during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Football Club and Norfolk police have been contacted for comment.

