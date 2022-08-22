Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
Published: 9:02 AM August 22, 2022
Updated: 11:06 AM August 22, 2022
Pressure is growing on the FA to act after Millwall fans were seen ripping out Carrow Road seats and throwing them at Canaries supporters.
The flashpoint occurred after Josh Sargent netted City's second goal in a 2-0 Championship victory over the London side on Friday night.
Scores of Millwall supporters reacted angrily charging at Canaries supporters and stewards in the South Stand, attempting to punch them, before later throwing chairs.
Following the match Millwall fans were arrested by police while others threw fireworks in the Prince of Wales Road area.
Norwich City Football Club and Norfolk police have been contacted for comment.