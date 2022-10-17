Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre

Four people were arrested after a disturbance in Norwich city centre - Credit: Animal Rebellion

Police are appealing for witnesses after milk was poured over staff at Marks and Spencer in Norwich.

Officers were called to the store in Rampant Horse Street on Saturday, October 15, where Animal Rebellion protestors were protesting.

Cops arrived following reports that four people had entered the store, picked up cartons of milk from the fridge and poured the milk over displays of milk, meat and pizza.

They are also believed to have poured milk over two Marks and Spencer employees after they were challenged about their behaviour.

The four people are thought to have left the shop and were later tracked down by officers outside Norwich train station.

Two women aged in their 30s from Norfolk, a man aged in 40s from Essex and a woman aged in her 40s from Suffolk were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They have been released on police bail until November 12.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information are asked to contact PC David Abeyta at Bethel Street police station on 101 quoting incident number 167 of October 15.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.