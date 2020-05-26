Search

Man, 23, charged after city centre stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:56 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 26 May 2020

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road on Wednesday, May 13. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich earlier this month.

Neighbours were left shocked after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross late on Wednesday, May 13.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

Raehein Phillips, from London, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as possession of an offensive weapon, conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

As a result of the police’s investigation into the incident, a second 23-year-old from London, Trae Henry, has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Both men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, May 25, where they were both remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, June 22.

A third man, 45, and a woman, 48, were also arrested in connection with the stabbing on Thursday, May 14, but have since been released and will have no further action taken against them.

Topic Tags:

