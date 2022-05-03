‘People looking to move out’ - Mile Cross left reeling by latest murder

Labour Mile Cross county councillor Chrissie Rumsby (inset) said that she feels "shaken" every time she learns of incidents happening in the ward - Credit: Maya Derrick

A shocked community in Norwich is struggling to come to terms with the latest murder on its streets.

Mark Franklin, 58, was found dead from serious head wounds on Friday night inside a property on Appleyard Crescent in Mile Cross.

Flowers have been left close to the scene where a man in his 50s was found dead inside a house in Mile Cross. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Neighbours described him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy" who lived on his own.

Floral tributes were left outside the terraced house with the message: "RIP Mark, miss you loads".

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross, said: “Everyone says he was a nice guy who kept himself to himself.

“It is a bit of a mystery at the moment why this has happened.

Chrissie Rumsby, councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

“He doesn’t seem to be involved in a lot of stuff that possibly would have got him into that type of trouble. The community is shocked and is questioning why him?”

A man in his 60s, who was arrested in connection with the death, has been released on bail until May 27 while a murder investigation continues.

The death comes two months after Mile Cross was rocked by the murder of Joe Dix, 18, who was found with knife wounds close to his home in Vale Green.

Police at Appleyard Crescent at 8am on Sunday, May 1 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Ms Rumsby said: “Obviously lately we’ve had a few incidents in Mile Cross and a lot of local people feel fatigued by it all.

“This is a lovely place but it has a bad reputation and this type of thing doesn’t really help. A lot of people just don’t know what to do because it just seems like every month you’re going to get something happening.

“Some people are thinking about moving out, some are very frustrated and fed up with it. But the thing is, where would you move to?”

Forensics teams searching bins near to a property in Mile Cross where a man was found dead. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

She added: “The community really felt what happened to Joe Dix. It did affect a lot of people.

"It shocked people because although we’ve had stabbings before no-one had been stabbed to death like that. People felt, who's next?”

Liaison with police and other agencies to tackle underlying social issues and ways to bring the community together are continuing, she said.

“We have an awful lot of things being held for the jubilee with St Catherine’s church and the Common Lot theatre group and other projects as a practical way to support the community.

Police have been carrying out investigations at a house at Shipfield in Sprowston as part of the investigation. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

“There are good things which I hope the community will celebrate rather than thinking about the awful stuff.

“There are positive things happening but at the moment, for a lot of people the here and now is that we have another death.”

