'Mattress mountain' and caravan among items ditched at fly-tipping hotspot

People living near a busy city road have been plagued with the eyesore of mattresses constantly being dumped outside their homes.

Norwich City Council cleared the latest mattress from Tailors Row, located next to Mile Cross Road, on Friday morning.

The mattress had been abandoned on the path leading down to Marriott's Way the previous evening, with similar items becoming a constant blight on the landscape over the past few months.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council confirmed the mattress was cleared after it was reported on Friday morning.

Vaughan Thomas, city councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: "It's illegal and we do not want it on our doorsteps. It's lazy actions.

"If anyone sees people do it they should get the car registration number and report it by all means."

Mr Thomas said the closure of the Mile Cross recycling centre could explain why there is a "mattress mountain" nearby.

But he added that without catching the culprits it would be impossible to know their motives.

It comes after the permanent closure of the Mile Cross recycling centre in Swanton Road.

A new £2.75m Norwich North recycling centre has opened near Norwich Airport, close to where the Northern Distributor Road meets the A140, on September 22.

Nearby business Dolphin Travel Coach Hire, located near the former Swanton Road recycling centre, has seen many strange items dumped over the past couple of years including a caravan which was left for days.

A staff member, who did not wish to be named, said: "We probably had more fly-tipping when the recycling centre was in Swanton Road because people would come along, find out it was closed for the day and leave things.

"It took a while to get the caravan moved. It normally takes a while to clear."

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council added: "The fly-tipping reported this morning in Tailors Row has been cleared."

People can report fly-tipping in Norwich on the council website at www.norwich.gov.uk/reportastreetissue.

With the exception of offensive graffiti and offensive fly-posting, any issues reported that are found to be on private land cannot be removed by the council.