'My kids hate it' - Families hope to flee crime hotspot

Nicola Largey who lives in a block near Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A mum is worried crime near where she lives is traumatising her children.

Those living in the Lefroy Road and Bowers Avenue area of Mile Cross say the sight of flashing blue lights has become alarmingly familiar.

One mother has even admitted she is actively trying to leave the area.

It comes after four teenagers were sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars following a stabbing at Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road in February.

Homes in the nearby Bignold Road have also been damaged with fireworks thrown at windows this month.

Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road - Credit: Danielle Booden

Nicola Largey, 31, lives in Markham Tower just around the corner from Aylmer Tower with her three children aged six, three and two.

She said: "It's horrible living around here with young children. They hate it and it effects my six-year-old's concentration at school.

"He does not want to sleep in his bedroom anymore. He said he has seen someone look through the window before. It is just not fair on him.

"There has been so much trouble. I am trying to get out of here to move somewhere else.

"When I first moved in it was lovely and everyone kept themselves to themselves but it is not nice at all now."

Nicola Largey wants to move her kids out of Lefroy Road after a recent spate of crime - Credit: Danielle Booden

June Cullum, 84, has lived in Silver Birch Court, located just off Lefroy Road and over the road from Aylmer Tower, for 14 years.

"It's definitely getting worse," she said. "You see police around here all the time."

Her daughter Linda Metcalf, 64, added: "We see officers nearly every day and it is really getting bad.

"It's scary. My mum lives in Silver Birch Court and when I walk through the centre I find myself looking back over my shoulder all the time."

Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road on Wednesday evening - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 75-year-old man, who lives in Silver Birch Court and who did not wish to be named, said: "This is not an area for children. There seems to be something going on every other day.

"I have lived here since 2010 and it is getting worse. I feel safe indoors but out on the street is a different story.

"I came up from London where I saw plenty of things so it does not stop me."