'My kids hate it' - Families hope to flee crime hotspot
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A mum is worried crime near where she lives is traumatising her children.
Those living in the Lefroy Road and Bowers Avenue area of Mile Cross say the sight of flashing blue lights has become alarmingly familiar.
One mother has even admitted she is actively trying to leave the area.
It comes after four teenagers were sentenced to more than 20 years behind bars following a stabbing at Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road in February.
Homes in the nearby Bignold Road have also been damaged with fireworks thrown at windows this month.
Nicola Largey, 31, lives in Markham Tower just around the corner from Aylmer Tower with her three children aged six, three and two.
She said: "It's horrible living around here with young children. They hate it and it effects my six-year-old's concentration at school.
"He does not want to sleep in his bedroom anymore. He said he has seen someone look through the window before. It is just not fair on him.
"There has been so much trouble. I am trying to get out of here to move somewhere else.
Most Read
- 1 Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
- 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
- 3 Family heartbroken after beloved cat was left to die alone
- 4 Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows
- 5 Kids 'roaming the city' before school as bus service reduction causes havoc
- 6 Great grandma who died in city crash 'stepped in path of a bus'
- 7 Men jailed over £750k cannabis operation in Norwich storage unit
- 8 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
- 9 Norwich named one of UK's most dangerous cities for cyclists
- 10 Norwich granny to undergo major heart surgery on BBC2 tomorrow
"When I first moved in it was lovely and everyone kept themselves to themselves but it is not nice at all now."
June Cullum, 84, has lived in Silver Birch Court, located just off Lefroy Road and over the road from Aylmer Tower, for 14 years.
"It's definitely getting worse," she said. "You see police around here all the time."
Her daughter Linda Metcalf, 64, added: "We see officers nearly every day and it is really getting bad.
"It's scary. My mum lives in Silver Birch Court and when I walk through the centre I find myself looking back over my shoulder all the time."
A 75-year-old man, who lives in Silver Birch Court and who did not wish to be named, said: "This is not an area for children. There seems to be something going on every other day.
"I have lived here since 2010 and it is getting worse. I feel safe indoors but out on the street is a different story.
"I came up from London where I saw plenty of things so it does not stop me."