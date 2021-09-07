Exclusive
Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash
- Credit: Archant
A grandad has spoken of his horror after three masked men broke into his home, beat him, and made off with more than £2,000 in cash.
Peter Reynolds, 73, was left battered and bruised following the attack which saw a trio of men in balaclavas force their way into his home in Bignold Road in Norwich.
Once inside they forced the retired shoe factory worker on to the floor, with two pinning him down and snatching a gold bracelet from his arm while the other, armed with a machete, rooted through his drawers.
The trio completely emptied Mr Reynolds' home of all of his prized gold possessions, along with around £2,500 in cash he had been saving for a trip to Hemsby.
He said: "It was terrifying. I am now sore and bruised. If I had a gun I would have shot them all - it is horrible to say but it just feels like that would have been the only way I could have kept myself safe.
"When I was younger I could defend myself but I can't really do that anymore."
Among the items he claims were stolen were a 112g gold bracelet which he said was worth between £1,500 and £1,600 and another that was a gift from his wife.
He added: "I think I've been stitched up, because the three blokes seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.
"The whole thing has made me really nervous - I just near the window looking out and have had a camera put in my doorbell so I can see who it is before I open the door."
The whole ordeal was also witnessed by his 17-year-old granddaughter Katie, who was staying with him at the time.
She said: "It was awful, I haven't been eating properly since, I have not been able to sleep or go out anywhere and see my friends.
"Our whole family is just so angry about it."
A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "Police were called at 6:30am on Sunday August 29, to an address in Bignold Road, Norwich, to reports of a robbery.
"A man in his 50’s and a man in his 20’s were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning. They were later both released under investigation while enquiries continue."