Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Published: 6:00 AM October 26, 2021

Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane - Credit: Mike Wills

A cyclist was left battered and bleeding after an unprovoked attack saw him pushed off his bike and smacked in the face.

But despite heading to his GP nearby with blood pouring from his face, 29-year-old Mike Wills was turned away for not having an appointment.

Mr Wills, of Aylsham Road, was on his way home from work on October 21 when he was assaulted by a stranger in Mousehold Lane in Catton.

Mr Wills said: "It was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was a man and a woman having an disagreement and shouting at each other just past the BP garage.

"As I passed at arm's reach the guy pushed me into the road. I pulled myself back onto the pavement to get away from traffic and he hit me in the face. He was yelling and trying to start a fight.

"I feared the worst when I hit the ground and saw cars coming. In that split second I realised I needed to get out the way."

Mike Wills - Credit: Contributed

Two motorists stopped to look after Mr Wills before police arrived.

Mr Wills continued: "It was a feeling of surprise. I was in shock thinking 'Did that really happen?'

"I had not even said a word to him when it happened."

When the police arrived they could not provide Mr Wills with medical assistance - so he headed to his GP practice Woodcock Road Surgery.

However the bleeding patient was turned away.

"They were really quite rude to me. I thought the injuries would get some sympathy from them but they would not see me," he added.

Although the swelling has now gone down Mr Wills' face remains bruised with a black eye still visible.

Norfolk Police said the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call PC Jack Kelleher at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting the reference 36/78296/21.

A spokesman for Woodcock Road Surgery said: "We are very sorry to hear about this incident.

"We can confirm that the patient did contact us and was advised to go to A&E where an appropriate assessment could be made."



