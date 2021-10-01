Woman who rolled car on its roof involved in string of drink-drive offences

Published: 10:20 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM October 27, 2021

Mihaela Bucicoiu was arrested after she rolled her car onto its roof in Churchill Road in Norwich and refused to take an alcohol blood test. She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 28. - Credit: Submitted

A woman who refused to undergo a breath test after rolling her car onto its roof in a Norwich street had been drink-driving the day before, a court heard.

Emergency services were called after the VW Golf Mihaela Bucicoiu was driving ended up on its roof after crashing into a number of parked cars on Churchill Road in the city.

Norwich Magistrates' Court heard how the 27-year-old suffered injuries consistent with being involved in a crash following the incident, which happened at about 8pm on September 9.

Mihaela Bucicoiu was arrested after she rolled her car onto its roof in Churchill Road in Norwich and refused to take an alcohol blood test. She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 28. - Credit: Submitted

Samantha Crockett, prosecuting, said Bucicoiu, who appeared “highly intoxicated”, was able to exit the car at the scene but refused to provide police with a roadside breath test.

She was arrested and taken to the police station where she then refused to provide officers with a blood sample.

Bucicoiu, of Knowsley Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (September 28) when she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis on September 9.

Mihaela Bucicoiu was arrested after she rolled her car onto its roof in Churchill Road in Norwich and refused to take an alcohol blood test. She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 28. - Credit: Submitted

She also pleaded guilty to a number of other drink-drive related offences, including driving a motor vehicle while above the legal limit for alcohol on Aylsham Road, on September 8.

Ms Crockett said police had been alerted by members of the public to a suspected drink-driver at the Esso garage on Aylsham Road, Norwich.

Bucicoiu was seen exiting the car and then returning with a bottle of wine.

When police arrived, the vehicle was stationary on the forecourt and the defendant was sat in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition. Officers said the defendant appeared to be “clearly drunk” with “glazed eyes”.

She was found to have 94mcg of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mihaela Bucicoiu was arrested after she rolled her car onto its roof in Churchill Road in Norwich and refused to take an alcohol blood test. She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 28. - Credit: Submitted

Bucicoiu also admitted driving with excess alcohol after she almost "collided with a police car", the court heard, while driving on the wrong side of the road in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on August 29 this year.

On that occasion Bucicoiu was found to have 101mcg of alcohol in 100mls of breath - almost twice the legal limit.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Bucicoiu, had been involved in multiple drink driving offences in the space of 10 to 11 days and that she has “deep lying issues with alcohol".

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until October 29 for reports to be prepared, but Bucicoiu was warned by magistrates that all sentencing options were open.