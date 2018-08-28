Drink driver almost five times the legal limit jailed

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd Archant

A drink driver who was caught on the first day of the annual festive crackdown almost five times the limit has been jailed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Foley, 28, was stopped by police driving along North Walsham Road in Norwich at 11.50pm on December 1, the same day as Norfolk and Suffolk police’s Christmas drink drive campaign started.

Foley was found to have 169 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was arrested and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he was later charged.

Foley, of Bayes Court, North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on December 5 where he was given 18 weeks custody after he admitted drink driving.

In addition to the sentence, which was imposed as a result of the high level of alcohol, he was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Foley was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks imprisonment after he was found in breach of a suspended sentence order, imposed for a separate offence in September this year.

He was also disqualified from driving for 48 months and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.

The arrest was described as “shocking” by Sergeant Chris Harris from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).

He tweeted: “Just seen the #DrinkDriver that @NSPoliceDogsTeam Nero arrested last night blew an evidential reading of 169ugs Limit=35ugs, so nearly 5x’s the limit. Shocking on 1st day of Christmas Drink & Drug drive campaign #Fatal4”.

Earlier this month we reported about another drink driver who was jailed as part of this year’s campaign.

Driver Martin Bolton was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” as Norwich Magistrates Court heard of the terrifying drink-fuelled incident on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting on Monday (December 3), said police saw the 59-year-old’s BMW being driven “incredibly slowly” on Jubilee Way before going into Yarmouth Road.

Miss Pope said it went onto the kerb and “straddled the path”, forcing the pedestrian to take avoiding action to avoid being struck.

Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was stopped and failed a breath test at about 9.20pm on Sunday (December 2).

He had 184mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Bolton pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Annette Hall, for Bolton, said he was “mortified and ashamed by his actions”.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks.

He said: “Whilst I accept you were driving slowly, you were driving on a path, a pedestrian had to get out of your way - you could have killed someone.”

Bolton was banned from driving for 36 months and nine weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

The EDP and Norwich Evening News have again vowed to name and shame those caught drink-driving this Christmas.

We will cover as many as possible of those appearing in court during the police’s festive campaign from December 1 2018 until January 1 2019.