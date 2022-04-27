Men released under investigation following Norwich fight
- Credit: Google Maps
Two men arrested following a fight at a Norwich home have been released under investigation, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.
Police were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Armes Street in the Heigham Grove area of the city in the evening of Monday, April 18.
Two men were subsequently arrested.
One man in his 20s and a second in his 30s were arrested in connection with affray after officers attended the scene at 8.23pm.
Both men were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.
They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Those with information surrounding the incident can contact Norfolk police via 101 quoting crime reference number 36/28451/22.
Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date for new Tesco Express store REVEALED
- 2 Road closures across city lead bosses to warn of bankruptcy
- 3 Prescribed cannabis seized by police at patient's home
- 4 Prisoner attacked fellow inmate with weapon in jail yard
- 5 Fake bags, trainers and tracksuits seized during car boot police swoop
- 6 Lidl wants to find site near Norwich for new store
- 7 Fire in workshops sees three engines race to unit
- 8 Opening date for Royal Arcade's new gin making emporium revealed
- 9 Anger as wall still not fixed following lorry crash nearly three months ago
- 10 French festival with food trucks and free masterclasses coming to Norwich
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.