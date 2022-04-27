Men released under investigation following Norwich fight

The altercation broke out at a home on Armes Street in Norwich's Heigham Grove area. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men arrested following a fight at a Norwich home have been released under investigation, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Armes Street in the Heigham Grove area of the city in the evening of Monday, April 18.

Two men were subsequently arrested.

One man in his 20s and a second in his 30s were arrested in connection with affray after officers attended the scene at 8.23pm.

Both men were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Those with information surrounding the incident can contact Norfolk police via 101 quoting crime reference number 36/28451/22.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.