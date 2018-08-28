Search

Three men found in car on A11 with drugs and machete charged with drug offences

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 November 2018

Three men have been charged with drug offences after Class A drugs and a machete were found in a car on the A11 on Monday (November 12). Picture: Ian Burt

Three men have been charged with drug offences after police seized a large quantity of drugs and a machete from a car on the A11.

Officers stopped a Toyota Prius at Cringleford at approximately 1.40pm on Monday (November 12) and searched the vehicle before finding approximately 700 wraps of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of £14,000, and a machete.

Three men were arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sarko Bahmani, 20, of Gladstone St in Bedford, Mohammed Yaseen, 19, of St Michaels Road in Bedford, and 38-year-old Rana Muhammed Ali, of Haven Place in London, have all been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Sarko Bahmani was also charged in connection with possession of an offensive weapon.

All three men were remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 14).

