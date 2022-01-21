News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

John Lewis CCTV footage leads to Norwich gun arrests

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:09 PM January 21, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM January 21, 2022
Three people have been arrested following an incident in the car park of John Lewis in Norwich.

Three people have been arrested following an incident in the car park of John Lewis in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Specialist firearms teams swooped on a city location yesterday, arresting three men in connection with an incident in the John Lewis car park. 

CCTV footage captured in the early hours of Thursday, January 20, showed three men in the car park of the All Saints Green store, holding what looked to be a firearm. 

Police were contacted by staff at the store following reports of suspicious activity in the car park involving three men at about 12.20am.

Further information led officers to a property in nearby Winalls Yard where officers, including specialist firearms teams, arrested three men, aged 18, 19 and 22, and seized a blank firing hand gun and ammunition.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and were taken to Wymondham police station. 

Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich policing commander, said: “No one was injured during this incident and following initial enquiries, we don’t believe the wider public were at risk.

"The suspects in custody will be questioned and officers will work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”


Most Read

  1. 1 'Not our fault' - City man hits back on abandoned caravan after land dispute
  2. 2 From £35k to homeless: Why rough sleepers struggle to get a job
  3. 3 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
  1. 4 Burglars smash way into Patisserie Valerie and nab cash
  2. 5 Boss ordered to build road 15 years ago battles to clear name
  3. 6 'I lived in the woods for 20 years': How Sean is starting new life
  4. 7 'Fixer upper' lodge home goes up for sale near Norwich city centre
  5. 8 'Not worth it!': Councillor wants new bus lane ditched
  6. 9 Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in
  7. 10 Has £10,000 prize crash landed in Norwich from space?
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

SAVE Britain’s Heritage has stepped in after plans were approved to demolish Salhouse Station. 

Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Russell Evans, left, founder of Bullards, and John Bullard, unhappy with Red Bull as they are accusi

Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich millionaire made his fortune by buying ex council properties and turning them into luxury student rentals. 

'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon