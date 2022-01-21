John Lewis CCTV footage leads to Norwich gun arrests
- Credit: Archant
Specialist firearms teams swooped on a city location yesterday, arresting three men in connection with an incident in the John Lewis car park.
CCTV footage captured in the early hours of Thursday, January 20, showed three men in the car park of the All Saints Green store, holding what looked to be a firearm.
Police were contacted by staff at the store following reports of suspicious activity in the car park involving three men at about 12.20am.
Further information led officers to a property in nearby Winalls Yard where officers, including specialist firearms teams, arrested three men, aged 18, 19 and 22, and seized a blank firing hand gun and ammunition.
The suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and were taken to Wymondham police station.
Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich policing commander, said: “No one was injured during this incident and following initial enquiries, we don’t believe the wider public were at risk.
"The suspects in custody will be questioned and officers will work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
