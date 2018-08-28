Norwich man jailed after pushing his thumb into victim’s eye

A man caused serious injury after he pushed his thumb into a victim’s eye during a scuffle, causing a cut to his eyeball, a court heard.

Max Bond, 27, had gone round to his ex-partner’s home in Norwich when he confronted the victim, who was in the bedroom at the address, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said there was a scuffle and mirror was broken and said: “During the course of the scuffle the defendant put his thumb into the victim’s eye and that caused a significant injury.”

She said a medical report showed there was a cut to the eyeball.

She said that Bond fled the scene and the victim had to be treated in hospital for the injury.

In an impact statement, the victim said that he suffered from anxiety and stress as a result of the attack and has headaches and also has to wear glasses.

Ms O’Donovan said that Bond later handed himself into police and at first claimed he acted in self-defence, but later changed his plea.

Bond of Dogwood Road, Norwich, admitted unlawful wounding on May 20 this year, and was jailed 20 months.

Judge Stephen Holt also imposed a restraining order for him to keep away from his former partner.

He told Bond: “You pushed your thumb into his eye. The injury to his eye caused him considerable distress. Your eyesight is such an important thing.”

He said the victim now has to wear glasses as a result of the injury.

Andrew Oliver, for Bond, said at the time he was in regular contact with his ex-partner and believed they were still in a relationship and claimed she had invited him round.

He said that it must have been a shard of glass from the mirror on Bond’s hand which caused the injury.

He said it was a brief incident and said: “It was a fast moving episode.”

Mr Oliver said that while on remand it had given Bond his first taste of custody.