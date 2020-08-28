Man admits pouring petrol over front of house and setting it on fire

A man has admitted pouring petrol over the front of a house in Norwich and setting it alight while people were inside.

Firefighters and police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, in Bowthorpe, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26.

No one was injured in the arson attack but the blaze caused significant damage to the front of the house and garden.

The arson also concerned residents in the neighbourhood which prompted a Norwich city councillor for Bowthorpe ward to appeal for information about the fire.

Matthew Winter, 37, of Cuckoofield Lane, Mulbarton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life on July 26.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said that there was also a co-accused in the case, Ricky Sergeant, 29, of Millers Lane, Norwich,

He also admitted arson with intent to endanger life on July 26 at an earlier hearing.

Mr Morgans said that the sentencing of Winter should be put off to the same date at Sergeant,

Matthew McNiff appeared for Winter at the hearing.

Both men are due to be sentenced on November 6.

Judge Stephen Holt ordered a psychiatric report for Winter and also asked for a risk assessment into the danger he posed.

He said that Winter had entered his plea at an early stage and said he would see him back at the crown court for his sentencing hearing.

He remanded Winter in custody.

The arson attack at the property caused concern among residents at the time with one saying the incident was “really worrying”.

The woman said: “It’s really worrying. I’ve got two young kids and the thought of something happening to them is scary.”

Norwich city councillor for Bowthorpe ward, Sue Sands, also voiced her concerns and said that she was “appalled and upset” at what happened.

She also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “If residents want to get in contact with us with any of their concerns we would be happy to help in any way we can.”

Police also asked for witnesses to come forward at the time and also made an appeal through Crimestoppers.