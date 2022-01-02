Norwich midfielder’s car broken into in London
- Credit: PA
Norwich city player Mathias Normann claims to have been robbed in the capital.
The midfielder posted on his social media channels to alert fans that items had been nabbed from his car while in London.
A picture on his Instagram story showed the smashed rear window of the 25-year-old's Mercedes Benz, suggesting that all his bags had been stolen from the vehicle.
The caption said: “Got robbed. All bags with documents. London.”
On loan from Russian team Rostov, the Norwegian has proven himself to be an influential player since his loan move in the summer.
But since signing with the team, Normann has been plagued by a reoccurring pelvic injury.
Normann has not returned to the pitch after being substituted in the first half of the Canaries’ game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 27, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 New car dealership approved for city retail park
- 2 Peaky Blinders star spends New Year in Norwich
- 3 Wedding shop to become veterinary surgery near Norwich
- 4 The best takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
- 5 Archaeological report reveals Iron Age pits found in village
- 6 The tragic inspiration behind new city shop
- 7 Outrage as 'thugs' strike again at vandal hotspot park
- 8 Understudy steps into Dick Whittington's boots as panto lead gets Covid
- 9 Positive response to celebrity chef restaurant approval in community
- 10 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.