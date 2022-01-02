Norwich midfielder’s car broken into in London

Norwich City's Mathias Normann has had his car broken into in London. - Credit: PA

Norwich city player Mathias Normann claims to have been robbed in the capital.

The midfielder posted on his social media channels to alert fans that items had been nabbed from his car while in London.

A picture on his Instagram story showed the smashed rear window of the 25-year-old's Mercedes Benz, suggesting that all his bags had been stolen from the vehicle.

The caption said: “Got robbed. All bags with documents. London.”

On loan from Russian team Rostov, the Norwegian has proven himself to be an influential player since his loan move in the summer.

But since signing with the team, Normann has been plagued by a reoccurring pelvic injury.

Normann has not returned to the pitch after being substituted in the first half of the Canaries’ game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 27, 2021.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.