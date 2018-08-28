Search

Men hospitalised and detained after restaurant gas leak overstayed visas

PUBLISHED: 13:12 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 21 December 2018

Two men were detained by immigration enforcement following a gas leak at Masala Cottage, Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men who were detained by immigration enforcement after a restaurant gas leak had overstayed their visas.

On Wednesday, December 11, at around 11am, emergency services were called to Masala Cottage, in The Street, Brundall, following reports of a gas leak.

Three men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two of the men hospitalised were later detained by Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

A Home Office spokesman said immigration officers were contacted by Norfolk police and further checks showed the two men from Bangladesh, aged 38 and 39, had overstayed their visas.

Both men were taken to an immigration detention centre where they remain pending their removal from the UK.

The suspected carbon monoxide incident is being investigated by Broadland District Council’s environmental health officers and the Health and Safety Executive.

Three ambulances and an ambulance officer were sent to the scene on Wednesday morning, with fire crews from Sprowston and Earlham assisting the police to make the scene safe.

