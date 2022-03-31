Thieves steal equipment from charity caring for 'traumatised' animals

A specialised cage which was donated for a severely traumatised rabbit was stolen in Marl Pit Lane. - Credit: Submitted

An animal rescue which is hanging on by a thread has slammed criminals who snuck into the founder's building and stole equipment while her back was turned.

The cage was donated to Angelica's Rainbow Sanctuary on March 24 and was worth £105.

Founder Lora Streggles was transporting the item to her home in Marl Pit Lane when a thief stole it from under her nose.

She explained: "The cage was for our most traumatised animal at the sanctuary, Maple, a bunny rabbit who we found abandoned in February 2021.

"We are not well off here. My plat operated as head office as it's a couple of minutes away from the sanctuary.

"So everything we receive is essential to the animals and their welfare.

"It's not a large flat and the cage is about 5ft long, so I had to leave it outside my front door while I was dismantling Maple's old cage.

"About half an hour later the new cage was gone."

The 37-year-old says the thief's brazenness to swipe the cage has a wider financial impact.

She said: "Whoever stole the cage may think: "It's just a cage" but there are deeper repercussions.

"I would have gone to replace the cage myself but I can't - even £105 is too much - it's 20pc of our weekly outgoings, so it's a significant amount."

She added: "These people stole from a charity, from a person and an animal in need.

"Our goal is to bring animals and people together in the community, so when someone from the community steals something from under our nose - it hurts.

"It upsets me so much because everyone works so hard - it's my life - it saddens me."

Lora shared the incident on social media and through the kindness of the rest of the community, enough was donated to provide Maple with a new home.

She added: "We're so fortunate to have this backing and it keeps my faith in humanity - it outweighs the bad act.

"If someone took it for their own animal they shouldn't have to steal - even in our difficult situation we'd never resort to stealing anything."