£9,000 of goods stolen in string of garage burglaries

Goods worth up to £9,000 have been stolen during a string of garage burglaries in Norwich.

Police are appealing for information following the thefts in Marauder Road and Audax Road.

The Marauder Road burglaries are believed to have taken place on Thursday, February 17, between 11pm and 11.30pm

Around £8,000 worth of Honda motorbike parts were stolen from one garage.

This included numerous motorbike fairings which were either red, black, white or iridescent.

Other items taken included motorbike break-pads, break discs, air filters and spark plugs.

At a second garage, an Alto Professional speaker was taken worth approximately £200.

A Stihl hedge trimmer, measuring tools and two Draper tools were taken from a third garage.

The goods were worth around £300.

A fourth garage was also broken into by suspects who took a red and white Kona mountain bike, a large black military holdall and numerous tools which include grips, chisels and hammers.

The burglaries in Audax Road are believed to have taken place between 7pm on Thursday, February 17, and 8am on Friday, February 18.

The suspects stole an electric blue Carrera Sulcate mountain bike with oversized wheels and lights worth approximately £350.

Two DeWalt drills, one impact driver and one driver in a case with batteries, and a charger were also taken.

Anyone with information can contact PC Dean Hogan at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting the relevant crime number.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

