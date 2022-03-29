WATCH: Reverend astonished to find burning bush outside home

Video

A usually quiet neighbourhood were stunned to see a man's hedge ablaze late last week in Harwood Road. - Credit: Submitted

A usually quiet neighbourhood was alarmed to see a hedge set alight with the flames spotted from streets away.

Many people spotted the blaze in Harwood Road at 7pm on March 22, including Reverend Paul Rider who lives opposite.

The hedge belongs to Lakenham retiree Glen Boden who spoke of his shock at seeing the fire.

He said: "I had just got out of the bath and was drying off when I noticed how bright it was outside - which was strange given the time.

The fire occurred around 7pm last week in Harwood Road. - Credit: Ayman Odat

"That's when I looked outside noticed the hedge had gone up in flames."

While the 69-year-old pensioner was able to stop the fire, the damage was already done.

He said: "I was fortunate enough to have caught it before it spread too far - I just ran outside and hosed it down.

"But it's going to cost me about £4,000 to get everything sorted - I'll need to take the hedge out, replace it and pay people to get it all removed."

The fire was also called in by parents waiting for their kids to finish at the girl scouts group down the road.

Glen added: "A fire crew showed up and a police car had also parked over the road.

The aftermath of Glen Boden's hedge, which was set ablaze in Harwood Road. - Credit: Archant

"The parents told me they saw two people fleeing the scene - apparently they told some of the firemen.

"I haven't heard anything since."

A police spokeswoman said: "This was not logged on our systems.

"If it wasn’t reported direct then it may not have been recorded."

Glen Boden said the damage will cost him around £4,000 to fix. - Credit: Archant

Mr Boden added: "It's very stressful - there's enough going on the in world at the moment - why would someone do this."

Rev Paul Rider, priest at St John the Baptist & All Saints Church, lives across the road from where the incident took place.

He said: "My guest informed me the bush over the road was on fire.

Reverend Paul Rider lives across from the road from where the fire took place, in Harwood Road. - Credit: Archant

"I ran out and saw a crowd of people who told me that as the flames went up they saw two people run away.

"The whole bush was really blazing - as it's an evergreen it just kept sparking - lots of smoke."