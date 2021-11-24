Call for more ASB action after Mancroft crime stats revealed in Norwich

The Mancroft ward has seen the most ASB in the city according to new figures - Credit: IAN BURT

Councillors are pushing for more to be done to curb anti-social behaviour (ASB) after a concerning trend in the city has emerged.

New data reveals the Mancroft wards had a total of 793 incidents in the 12 months up to September 2021.

The figures also show Thorpe Hamlet had 327 incidents while Catton Grove and Nelson had 112 and 97 respectively during this period.

Mancroft's Green Party city councillors Sandra Bogelein and Jamie Osborn will be brining a motion to the next full council meeting outlining what can be done better to prevent ASB.

Green Party city councillor Sandra Bogelein - Credit: Archant

Ms Bogelein said: "In terms of public facing actions, I am really keen to promote the idea of a community trigger, which is a way for the community to request a review on an ASB issue that they feel has not been resolved."

The motion states the percentage of people who feel safe in their communities varies and a large number of council tenants feel less safe than residents in other forms of housing.

Research from Norfolk Police also suggests that women, older people, those with children and those more economically disadvantaged feel less safe.

Feelings of safety and anti-social behaviour can also be linked to the state of cleanliness and upkeep of an area.

As a result, the councillors are calling for the city council cabinet to look at opportunities to increase CCTV coverage where the evidence indicates a demand and to increase the monitoring of CCTV in line with requests from the public, councillors and the police.

Another consideration put forward is using partial premises closure orders for public spaces such as staircases which suffer from frequent use of drug dealing.

Regular audits between tenants, homeowners and police officers is also suggested as part of the motion.

Fellow Mancroft Green Party city councillor Martin Schmierer added: "We know that the majority of the crime that happens in Norfolk sadly happens in the centre of Norwich."

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

It comes after a recent spate of ASB in city suburbs has seen fireworks thrown at houses in Mile Cross, as well as food being lobbed at homes in the Sprowston Manor Park estate, Dussindale and Pilling Park Road.