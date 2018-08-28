Search

Man who daubed rude graffiti on walls at Norfolk Police headquarters is sectioned

PUBLISHED: 15:25 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:47 21 December 2018

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC)

Archant

A man accused of daubing rude graffiti over police and court buildings has been sectioned under the mental health act.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Simon Green, 26, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (December 21) having been accused of painting multiple crude depictions of male body parts on walls and a driveway at Norfolk Police’s Wymondham-based headquarters.

The offensive graffiti was discovered on the police investigation centre in Wymondham, around 3.30pm on Monday, October 29.

Green has been charged with criminal damage to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) on October 29 this year.

He has also been charged with drawing graffiti on a wall at Norwich Crown Court on November 1 this year as well as threatening that police cars and the building at Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich would be damaged or destroyed on November 6 this year.

In addition he faces charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date - November 6 this year - and damaging concrete paving slabs at Wymondham on November 14 this year.

Green, now of Chelmsford but who has had previous addresses at Newmarket Road in Norwich and North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, also faces another charge of using a car without insurance at Wymondham on October 29 this year.

He was initially due in court on Thursday, December 20 but did not appear before magistrates and had been expected to appear before the court on Friday (December 21).

However Green did not appear in court on Friday and is understood to have now been sectioned under the mental health act.

No formal pleas have yet been entered to any of the charges he faces.

The case has been formally adjourned until January 22.

It is expected to be listed at Norwich Magistrates Court in the afternoon on January 22.

The case has been before the courts on a number of previous occasions.

Green was initially remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on October 30 this year for his first hearing.

He was granted bail on that occasion.

The case has been listed on a number of occasions since, but is yet to be resolved.

