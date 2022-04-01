Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:27 PM April 1, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft on Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man wanted for 11 thefts has been arrested in Norwich.

He remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of theft on Prince of Wales Road yesterday evening after a theft was reported at a business on the street.

The man in his 30s, who was arrested during an operation carried out by Norfolk police alongside other forces, has been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.


