Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich

A man wanted for 11 thefts has been arrested in Norwich.

He remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of theft on Prince of Wales Road yesterday evening after a theft was reported at a business on the street.

The man in his 30s, who was arrested during an operation carried out by Norfolk police alongside other forces, has been taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning.

While taking part in a multi agency operation on Prince of Wales Road tonight #NESNT still managed to pursue and arrest a male for a series of 11 thefts! #PS279 #PC303 #PC1592 #PC704 #PC875 pic.twitter.com/HxO3wBUB6s — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) March 31, 2022



