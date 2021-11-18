News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:35 PM November 18, 2021
Ali Elfellahi, 46, of Netherwood Green, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. 

Ali Elfellahi, 46, of Netherwood Green, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is wanted in Norwich for breaching the terms of his licence. 

Ali Elfellahi, 46, of Netherwood Green in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. 

He is described as of slim build with a grey short hair and approximately 5ft 9 tall.

Elfellahi is known to frequent the Norwich and south Norfolk areas. 

Anyone who may have seen Elfellahi or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead at a home in Mile Cross
  2. 2 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
  3. 3 Children left terrified after yobs target motorists and block roads
  1. 4 Bizarre beans craze continues with cans slapped onto car windows
  2. 5 Asian street food company takes on its own restaurant in Norwich
  3. 6 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed
  5. 8 Norwich granny to undergo major heart surgery on BBC2 tomorrow
  6. 9 Will the Coca-Cola truck be returning to Norwich?
  7. 10 Fighting with my Family star on boom in city youth wrestling
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Osborn on the closure of Magdalen Gates Preschool

City preschool confirms permanent closure

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
How The Sports Hub at Brundall will look.

New sports hub to be built in village on edge of Norwich

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Gang members sentenced to more than 20 years for city knife attack

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police carry out drug search warrant at Langley Walk address in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Police carry out drug search at city home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon