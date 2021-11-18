Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Ali Elfellahi, 46, of Netherwood Green, Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ali Elfellahi, 46, of Netherwood Green in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as of slim build with a grey short hair and approximately 5ft 9 tall.

Elfellahi is known to frequent the Norwich and south Norfolk areas.

Anyone who may have seen Elfellahi or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.