Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man with tattoos and facial scars wanted by police

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:23 PM October 28, 2022
xxx_steviequigg_norwich_oct22

Stevie Quigg is wanted by police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man.

Stevie Quigg, from Bedfordshire, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

The 31-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 7in and of slim build, with short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes.

He has scars on the side of his eye, in his hairline and on his right little finger.

He has multiple tattoos on his arm and one on his right middle finger.

Quigg is known to frequent the Norwich and Bedford areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 City burger joint announces closure
  2. 2 Officers move into new police station on outskirts of Norwich
  3. 3 A47 reopens after vehicle towing horse box crashes into ditch
  1. 4 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
  2. 5 Crushing defeat for Red Bull in legal battle against city gin firm
  3. 6 Demands for urgent review over St Stephens safety
  4. 7 Norwich landmark beats its guide price to sell at auction
  5. 8 Meet two-day-old foal who is the newest addition to city park
  6. 9 Man known to frequent Norwich wanted by police
  7. 10 First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_a47_norwich_oct22

A47 near Norwich to partially close until December

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A riverside ferry and café business is looking for help in keeping its doors open 

Riverside cafe and ferry service searching for financial backer to stay...

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
SB_ancestorscoffee_norwich_oct22

City coffee shop closing after five years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon