Man with tattoos and facial scars wanted by police

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man.

Stevie Quigg, from Bedfordshire, is wanted for failing to appear at court.

The 31-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 7in and of slim build, with short brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes.

He has scars on the side of his eye, in his hairline and on his right little finger.

He has multiple tattoos on his arm and one on his right middle finger.

Quigg is known to frequent the Norwich and Bedford areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.