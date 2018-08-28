Man to stand trial accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich

A man is to go on trial accused of attempted murder following an incident in Norwich where two women suffered stab wounds.

Paul Brine, 65, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He is due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court on May 7 this year after pleading not guilty to both charges at a previous hearing in the crown court.

It follows an incident on Riverside Road, Norwich, on November 8 last year in which two women, in their 60s and 70s, suffered stab wounds outside an address on the road.

Both women were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with serious injuries following the incident.

However their injuries were discovered not to be life threatening.