Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 09:33 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 05 December 2018

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

Google

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his Norfolk home.

Police said they believed the man had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.

They said up to four men had gone to the home between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3.

They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

The burglars escaped with what police described as “a large quantity of cash”.

Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary to contact police.”

People in the village said police forensics vehicles had been outside the home on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Transfer poker will test Norwich City’s resolve

Alex Pritchard made it clear he wanted out at Norwich City in the last January transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Jailed in Norfolk in November: Man who bit off victim’s ear, abusive caller, and violent sex criminal

Robert Hisgrove (left), Sean Robertson (centre) and Gary Nathan (right) were all jailed in November. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norwich restaurant selling off cheap meals via food waste app

If these products aren't sold they become available to

Video Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide