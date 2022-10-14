Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers

A man verbally threatened passengers on a bus while in possession of a knife in the city.

Police were called to reports of an incident on an Excel bus that was due to be travelling from Norwich to Peterborough.

The man reportedly approached and threatened passengers on the bus at 1.14pm on Thursday, October 13.

He then left the bus on Newmarket Road where he took a phone belonging to a female and, after being followed, produced a knife in Grove Avenue.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in connection with the incidents, which are believed to be linked, on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.

Norfolk Police encourage members of the public to come forward who have witnessed or have information in relation to the incident on the Excel bus, Newmarket Road or Grove Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Broadland CID at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/79475/22.



