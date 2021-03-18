Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack

Published: 2:50 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM March 18, 2021

Police have appealed for witnesses after Carl Paston suffered facial injuries in robbery on Dereham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

A man was left bloodied and with head injuries after being attacked for his rucksack on a busy Norwich street.

Police are investigating the robbery which occurred on Dereham Road around midday on Wednesday, March 17.

The victim, Carl Paston, who is aged in his 50s, was standing at a bus stop, between Adelaide Street and Old Palace Road, near to the entrance to Notre Dame Prep School, when he was approached by another man demanding his rucksack.

He was then assaulted. It is believed the suspect stole some food items and some tobacco from the rucksack before making off.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and he needed hospital treatment.

His nephew Bellamy Colin Beverley shared an image of his uncle bloodied after the attack on social media to appeal for people to come forward with information.

He said he had been left in a very bad state and had been badly shaken up by the attack.

“He's still in a bad way, face is swollen and a possible broken nose,” he said. “We need to find this person who has done this.”

His message on social media prompted an outpouring of sympathy and anger.

One poster said: “I really hope your uncle has a speedy recovery physically and mentally and that the person is found!”

Another said: “I’m so sorry this happened to your uncle.”

The robbery happened in broad daylight, close to Tesco Express and the busy Dereham Road and Old Palace Road traffic lights, and was potentially seen by other pedestrians, bus passengers and passing motorists.

The attacker is described as a man in his 20s, with short cropped blond hair and wearing a khaki jacket, jeans and trainers.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to trace the attacker and also appealed for information from people who may have seen the attack or anyone acting suspicious in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 148 of Wednesday March 17.