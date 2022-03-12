Drug dealer stopped in Norwich with £60,000 of cocaine jailed

Ismet Demir has been jailed for three years. - Credit: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

A man who was found in possession with £60,000 worth of cocaine in Norwich has been jailed for three years.

Ismet Desmir, 35, of The Roundway, London, was driving in Portersfield Road in 2019 when he was stopped by police as part of an ongoing investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

In a search of the car, officers found a kilogramme of cocaine with a potential street value of £60,000.

Desmir pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was jailed for 37 months at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (March 11).

Detective Constable Roland Philpin, from ERSOU, said: “Desmir was responsible for selling illegal Class A drugs across Norfolk, and we’re pleased he’s behind bars where he belongs.

“Drug dealing is far from a victimless crime. It underlies many other types of criminality, including violence, robbery and exploitation, and has a serious impact on communities across the eastern region.

“That’s why we take such offences so seriously and ensure that those responsible, such as Desmir, are made to pay the price for their actions.”